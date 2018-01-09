Udhagamandalam, Jan 9 (PTI) Panic gripped in nearby villages of this tourist town after three wild elephants, including one calf, strayed and destroyed crops for the last couple of days.

The elephants entered the 10 acre farm in Halatti last night and destroyed carrot, beetroot and potato, resulting in a loss of about Rs 10 lakh, police said.

The elephants move out of villages during the day and return during night hours, the villagers complained to the forest department. PTI CORR RC .

