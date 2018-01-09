New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Among intense political and literary discussions by eminent authors and experts, the upcoming Jaipur Literature Festival will also witness award- winning journalists and media personalities sharing their experiences.

The programme at the 11th edition of the literary fest will present visitors with an opportunity to get a firsthand knowledge of journalistic writing.

While sessions like 'On Balance: Journalistic Objectivity', 'Rajasthan: Badalte Mahaul Mein Media' talk of issues closer to home; 'The Frontline Club', 'Spotlight: The Hunt for Truth', and 'Among the Insurgents' bring stories of media from across the world.

The annual festival, beginning from January 25, will witness participation by the likes of Adrian Levy, Azeem Ibrahim, Carlo Pizzati, Falguni Bansal, Jeffrey Gettleman, Justin Rowlatt, Praveen Swami, Suki Kim, among others.

In a session titled 'Spotlight: The Hunt for Truth', renowned journalist Michael Rezendes, famous for his investigative work as a member of The Boston Globe's legendary Spotlight team, will speak of the power of traditional and local reporting, the values, veracity and commitment required for investigative journalism.

The extraordinary inside story of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda in the years after 9/11 will unfold in 'Manhunt: Pakistan and the Search for Bin Laden' with Adrian Levy, Cathy Scott-Clark, Peter Bergen and T C A Raghavan.

In 'Undercover in North Korea: Facts and Fictions', Suki Kim, the South Korean author of the award-winning novel 'The Interpreter', will speak of her six-month undercover investigation embedded within North Korea in conversation with Michael Breen author of The New Koreans: The Story of a Nation.

Moving closer to home, 'Rajasthan: Badalte Mahaul Mein Media' will see discussions on how the media in the state have always balanced a local and regional approach with a larger understanding of national and international issues.

The festival will come to an end on January 29. PTI MAH TRS .

