Raipur, Jan 9 (PTI) A patwari (revenue official) was today arrested by the ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 at his house in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Rajkishore Narvare, posted in Kusumi under Dongargarh tehsil, was held while accepting the bribe money from a complainant who had sought transfer of a property ownership, the official told PTI.

The complainant, a native of Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra, had purchased a land in Achholi village in Dongargarh, he said.

He had given the property-related documents to Narvare for transferring the ownership.

When the official did not initiate any action, the complainant again contacted him when the latter allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh.

On receipt of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap when the Patwaei was accepting the first installment of Rs 10,000 at his house in Dongargarh.

A case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. PTI TKP NSK .

