Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that Power Development Department (PDD) has supplied 1,200 MW electricity despite its total consumer load agreement of 700 MW only.

"In Kashmir Valley, the department has been supplying power to the tune of 1,200 MW (megawatt) during peak hours whereas it is duty bound to provide only 700 MW power as per the total consumer load agreements," Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, who holds the charge of Power Ministry, informed the Legislative Assembly.

Replying to the question of legislator Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, the deputy chief minister said it is well known fact that with the onset of winters in valley, usage of heating gadgets by consumer increase manifold.

"The rampant use of these heating gadgets overloads the power system in valley, which at present has maximum handling capacity of around 1,200 MW," he said.

He further said that this year since inception of winters the department has encountered around 1,900 MW of unrestricted load during peak hours.

"Even though the department is duty bound to provide power supply as per the load agreement of around 700 MW only during peak hours. It continues to supply around 1,200 MW after enforcing curtailment schedule.

"If the consumers adhere to their registered agreements, the department would ensure 24x7 power supply as was provided during summer," he said.

In Jammu division, total present unrestricted demand is 1,350 MW, the minister informed the assembly.

"On an average peak load of the ordered of 1,050-1,100 MW is being supplied, while gap of 250 MW is being fulfilled by implementation of curtailed programme except in industrial areas, where the power is being supplied for 24 hours at present," he said. PTI AB DK BAL .

