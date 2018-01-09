By Youssra EL-Sharkawy Cairo, Jan 9 (PTI) A photo exhibition on India's rich cultural diversity showcasing pictures captured by an Egyptian photographer has been held in Egypt as part of a festival highlighting the 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The exhibition entitled "Colours of India" was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya and Minister for Culture Helmy el-Nannam at the Egyptian Centre for International Cultural Cooperation in Zamalek yesterday.

"Our ancient civilisations, which grew around noble rivers far apart were united by the seas. We maintained dialogue through cultural contacts and exchanges between people, sharing joys of the present and dreams of the future.

These cultural exchanges influenced the perception and understanding of Egyptians about India," Bhattacharyya said.

The exhibition connects India and Egypt, explores the social and cultural similarities and highlights the joys of the people, he said.

Organised by the Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC) in cooperation with Foreign Cultural Relations sector of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, the exhibition runs until January 13 and is part of the India @70 celebrations, marking India's 70 years of diplomatic ties with Egypt.

"We shall continue our efforts to feature the diversity of India, highlight the transformational changes taking place in my country, reach out to the youth and opinion makers and build new bridges to promote cooperation in both traditional and contemporary sectors," he said.

The exhibition showcases a series of photographs depicting the Holi festival celebrations in Egypt, classical and contemporary art forms and a variety of emotions captured on canvas by Egyptian photographer Mona Abdel Karim, the official photographer of 'India by the Nile' festival, the annual cultural bonanza organised by Embassy of India.

"Literally, India is the land of colours. You might not find such shades of colours anywhere in the world. Those amazing colours infatuated every artist who set foot on the land of India," Karim said.

"On the moral level, the colours of India represent the artistic and cultural mosaic of the rich Indian life palette.

Those colours interact to form a cultural bridge through which the Indian heritage moved to other countries of the world through what is called 'cultural diplomacy'," she said. PTI YES MRJ AKJ MRJ .

