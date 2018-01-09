Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot today alleged that there has been no development in the state even as the BJP is in power in at both the state and Centre, and accused it of taking anti-people decisions.

At a public gathering in Mandalgarh Assembly constituency of Bhilwara district, where bye-election will take place on January 29, he alleged that the government took anti-people decisions and failed to keep fulfill the promises made at the time of assembly elections four years back.

"BJP showed dreams of good days but as soon as it came to power, the government took anti-people decisions. People today feel betrayed," Pilot said.

At the public meeting, in support of Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad, the state Congress chief said, "The state government has been pathetic and irresponsible." PTI SDA NSD .

