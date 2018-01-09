Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dixit today termed planned protests with banners and posters on the floor as disrespectful to the House and said he may consider taking action against the demonstrators.

The Speaker claimed that despite less in numbers, the opposition parties got more time to speak during the just concluded session.

"If the members express sudden provocation that can be addressed but if they come planned with posters, banners and show them in the House as a mark of collective protest in a planned manner it amounts to showing disrespect to the House," Dixit told reporters here.

Protests with banners and posters were staged on the roads and not in the Assembly... action against such members could be considered, he said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has also said in the House during the just-concluded session that some members cannot disrupt the proceedings of the House," Dixit told the reporters. PTI SAB DIP .

