Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) A promoter was gunned down allegedly by another promoter on an open street this morning in the city's Karaya area.

Police said the promoter was shot from close range by the other promoter, who was his friend-turned foe, at around 9.45 am when he was accompanying his son to school.

The promoter was declared brought dead when rushed to a nearby hospital and locals ransacked the accused's residence and office.

A large police force was rushed but none was arrested.

"The accused has been absconding since the shooting and we have launched a search for him. Going by the initial probe it appears the killing is a fallout of a feud between the two over the construction of a building in the locality.

We are probing the matter," the police said. PTI SCH KK KK .

