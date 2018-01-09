Ferozepur, Jan 9 (PTI) The Punjab government today promised an assistance amounting to Rs 90 lakh to the family of Sepoy Jagsir Singh, killed in exchange of fire with Pakistani forces along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

The state government also assured to meet the educational expenses of the three children and medical treatment costs of the entire family of Sepoy Jagsir Singh (32) of the 19 Punjab Regiment.

The announcements were made by Lieutenant General T S Shergill (Retd), chief advisor to the chief minister, on post-death ritual of the Sepoy at his native village Lohgarh Thakkran Wala in Zira sub-division here.

Addressing the gathering, Shergill said that the state government, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was committed to the welfare of the families of the martyrs who have made "sacrifices for the cause of the motherland".

"Being an ex-Army man, Capt Amarinder Singh can understand the pain and agony under which the whole family of Jagsir is going through," he said, adding that whatever will be the demands of the village panchayat and the families will be favourably considered.

Shergill further said that all the formalities regarding extending the financial support to the family will be processed by the officials themselves and the family will not be required to go themselves to any department or office for the same.

The chief advisor presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as ex- gratia grant to the family and government job to the widow of Singh.

Singh is survived by his parents, wife annd two daughters. PTI COR VSD KJ .

