Shillong, Jan 9 (PTI) A prominent civil society organisation here today urged the Election Commission to make it mandatory for all married candidates of the Assembly polls to furnish marriage registration certificates while filing nominations papers.

The EC is likely to announce the dates for Assembly election in Meghalaya after the final electoral roll is published. The tenure of the current House expires on March 6.

"We request you to make it mandatory for all married candidates to furnish a marriage registration certificate along with other relevant documents, at the time of filing their nomination papers," Michael Syiem, convener of the city based civil society organisation Maitshaphrang, wrote to Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor.

Maitshaphrang, which had spearheaded a movement to make registration of marriages compulsory in the state, also demanded that nomination papers of those who fail to furnish marriage certificates be declared invalid.

Syiem said the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2012 clearly stated that it is mandatory for married man and women to compulsorily furnish marriage certificates for all official purposes.

Since the legislators have made the law, they should implement it, Syiem said.

He said the Chief Electoral Officer has assured the organisation that the matter will be consulted with the law department. PTI JOP NN .

