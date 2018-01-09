New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the release of bank and demat accounts of four individuals after recovering dues of nearly Rs 47 lakh.

According to five separate orders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recovered dues of Rs 12.55 lakh and Rs 12.82 lakh from Tarun V Shah; Rs 12.82 lakh from Viral C Shah; Rs 8.04 lakh from Ashwin D Doshi and Rs 54,419 from Prakash Todankar.

Last month it had ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts as well as mutual fund folios of the individuals to recover the dues.

The banks, depositories -- NSDL (National Securities Depository Ltd) and CDSL (Central Depository Services Ltd) -- and mutual funds are directed to release the bank and demat accounts, lockers and mutual fund folios of the individuals, Sebi said in the orders.

Apart from Doshi, the amount recovered by Sebi from rest of the three individuals includes "interest and cost towards full and final settlement".

Doshi has also given a security of 1,000 shares of Godrej Properties against the balance payment due, Sebi said. PTI VRN SA .

