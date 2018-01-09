New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The 68th Senior National Basketball Championship for men and women will be held in Chennai from January 17t to 24.

Uttarakhand men and Kerala women are the defending champions.

The championship is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Basketball Association under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India. The center of attraction would be the number of International players participating in this championship, increasing the level of competition.

The prestigious event will feature the best basketball talent from various Indian states and union territories and will be played in a league cum knockout format.

The championship is one of the biggest and most important basketball events in the country anually because it plays a major role in the selection process for the senior Indian men's and women's teams based on the players' performances.

PTI AH AH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.