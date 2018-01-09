Jamshedpur, Jan 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today urged Tata Steel and its associate companies to make use of drones to solve urban problems.

Addressing a gathering as the chief guest in the 'City Data For India Conclave 2018 - Smart City Initiatives' organized jointly by Tata Steel, Tata Trust, Jusco and CII at JRD Tata sports complex here, Sinha said drones are the next big thing as its applications are extraordinary.

Drones have varied applications in delivery, transportation, security/surveillance, he said and added that Tata Steel should work on it and develop it as a future industry like it did while setting up the steel plant here.

"Drone technology can be utilized to solve many problems and Tata Steel should work on it and start implementing it from their home town here before following it up in other parts of the state and country," Sinha said.

Referring to the steep fall in air fare, which was as low as the fare of an autorickshaw per kilometer, Sinha said cost of air ticket from Ranchi to Delhi, or Delhi to Mumbai is almost equal to the fare of an autorickshaw at Rs 4-5 per km.

Sinha said Tata Steel and Tata Motors have efficient management structure and efficient engineers and asked them to figure out whether E-rickshaw with drone technology can be operated in an urban environment.

Sinha assured that the government was ready to partner with the Tatas in this regard.

Later, addressing a press conference, he said the government was preparing a draft on drone regulation.

Hailing the tremendous work done by Tata Steel in addressing urban problems in Jamshedpur, Sinha said the company did exemplary work in improving traffic system and solid waste management, among others. PTI BS JM .

