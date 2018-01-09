New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Private sector South Indian Bank today posted a 3.25 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 115 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 111.38 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

The total income of the lender decreased to Rs 1,735.77 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,737.47 crore in the year-ago period, South Indian Bank said in a filing to BSE.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank however declined to 3.4 per cent of the total advances during the third quarter, from 3.98 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Its net NPAs stood at 2.35 per cent during the quarter, as against 2.52 per cent of the total assets in the year-ago period. PTI SVK ANU .

