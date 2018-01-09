New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Zinc prices rose 0.19 per cent to Rs 216.15 per kg in futures market today as traders built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from the spot market on upsurge in demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in February traded higher by 40 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 216.15 per kg in a business turnover of 61 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in January contracts edged up by 30 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 216.30 per kg in 3,026 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by participants on the back of rise in demand from consuming industries in the spot market attributed the gain in prices.

