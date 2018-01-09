Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Rainfall occurred at a many places over Lakshadweep; at isolated places over Tamil Dry weather prevailed over Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

THE CHIEF AMOUNTS OF RAINFALL RECORDED IN CENTIMETRES ARE: TAMIL NADU: Nil. KARNATAKA: Nil. KERALA: Nil.

ANDHRA PRADESH: Nil. TELANGANA: Nil.

DESCRIPTION OF TEMPERATURE LOWEST MINIMUM TEMPERATURE RECORDED IN THE PLAINS OF THE REGION: Adilabad: 07 °C FROST WARNING: Ground frost is likely to occur at a few places over the hill ranges of Nilgiris district during the next two nights.

The Thunderstorm/Squall/Hailstorm report dated 09-01-2018 for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is Nil.

WIND WARNING: DAY 1 (09-01-2018): Strong winds from Northeasterly to easterly direction speed occasionally reaching 45-55 kmph likely along-off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into sea off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

DAY 2 (10-01-2018): Strong winds from northeasterly to easterly direction speed occasionally reaching 35-45 kmph likely along-off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

DAY 3 (11-01-2018): Nil.

DAY 4 (12-01-2018): Nil.

DAY 5 (13-01-2018): Nil.

LOCAL FORECAST FOR CHENNAI CITY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD:FOR NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy.

Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 and 22 deg Celsius respectively.

FOR NEXT 48 HOURS: The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum and Minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 and 22 deg Celsius respectively. PTI mvv MVV MVV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.