New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) IT major Tech Mahindra today said it has partnered with e-learning platform, edX to facilitate re-skilling of its 1.17 lakh workforce in emerging areas like Internet of Things, data analytics, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Founded by Harvard University and MIT in 2012, edX counts India as its second largest learner base with over 15 lakh people enrolled.

"Today's disruptive business landscape demands for our talent to be future ready and it is our responsibility to ensure that the right tools and innovative pathways are made available to them," Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani told PTI.

He added that as part of the partnership, over 1.17 lakh Tech Mahindra employees in India and abroad can undergo various courses to re-skill themselves in these new technology areas.

He explained that the 10 areas chosen, which includes data analytics and machine learning, are technologies that clients are increasingly focussing on.

"We are working together with Tech Mahindra to offer learners the tools they need to gain knowledge in the said areas in order to fast-track their careers and secure in- demand jobs," Anant Agarwal, edX CEO and MIT Professor, said.

Tech Mahindra employees will be offered these courses, which are priced between USD 50-1,000, at discounted rates that will be reimbursed on successful completion of the course.

Besides, Tech Mahindra will offer opportunities for pre-identified learners enrolled in an edX's MicroMasters programme.

Anyone who completes these programmes and meets the minimum criteria of education and work experience, Tech Mahindra will assure a job interview with the company, Agarwal said.

Over the last few years, edX has witnessed 96 per cent growth in its Indian learner base with India constituting 11 per cent of the edX learner base overall.

According to a recent report by EY, commissioned by Ficci and Nasscom, the IT-BPM sector is expected to be impacted the most by digital and automation trends with 70-75 per cent of the jobs in 2022 requiring new skill sets.

It said, of the 4.5 million jobs of 2022, 10-20 per cent would be new roles like 3D designer, AI research scientist and language processing specialist. PTI SR SBT .

