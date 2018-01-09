Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Beverage company Parle Agro has appointed Telugu filmstar Allu Arjun as brand ambassador for its flagship brand, Frooti, for the southern market.

The Rs 2,000-crore brand is one of the leading mango beverages in the country, the company said.

The announcement is a part of the food and beverage company's expansion strategy to become a Rs 10,000 crore entity by 2022.

Nadia Chauhan, Joint MD and CMO of Parle Agro, said, "With a strong focus on south India, it has been necessary for us to drive aggressive inputs for both marketing and sales & distribution efforts in the region." The new campaign featuring Allu Arjun will be rolled out this summer led by a region-specific film in south India and will be conceptualised along with Parle AgroÂ’s creative partner, Sagmesiter & Walsh (S&W), the company said in a statement.

S&W has previously been associated with Parle Agro for its brand campaigns on Frooti, Appy Fizz, Appy and most recently Frooti Fizz, it added. PTI RS RSY .

