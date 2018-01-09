New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a burglary at a cooperative bank in outer Delhi's Mundka area, police said today.

On December 18, the police at the Mundka police station received a call regarding burglary in the Delhi State Cooperative Bank Ltd, they said.

During inspection, they found that the burglary was done by making a hole in the sidewall of the bank, the police said.

The robbers had cut the CCTV camera cables, DVR, computer network cables, security alarms. The locks of all the doors leading to the locker room were broken, they said.

Moreover, as per the version of the complainant, Rs 27,50,684 cash, mortgaged documents related to loans and around 15 bank lockers of different customers were found broken, the police said.

An FIR was registered in this regard, they said.

Several raids were conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and following a tip-off, the accused were arrested. PTI PLB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.