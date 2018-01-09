Three surrender in court in connection with murder case
Coimbatore, Jan 9 (PTI) Three persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a real estate businessman in Palayamkottai on January five, today surrendered before a court here.
The businessman Murugan was waylaid by the three and hacked to death and sped away in their bike.
As investigation was on, the three - Sabari, Manikandan and Balasubramanian, surrendered before second Judicial Magistrate Rajkumar here.
The magistrate ordered judicial remand of them for 14 days. PTI NVM RC .
