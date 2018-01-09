Coimbatore, Jan 9 (PTI) Three persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a real estate businessman in Palayamkottai on January five, today surrendered before a court here.

The businessman Murugan was waylaid by the three and hacked to death and sped away in their bike.

As investigation was on, the three - Sabari, Manikandan and Balasubramanian, surrendered before second Judicial Magistrate Rajkumar here.

The magistrate ordered judicial remand of them for 14 days. PTI NVM RC .

