Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit who is on a short visit to the national capital today called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A Raj Bhavan press release here, said, the meeting between them was a "courtesy call".

Earlier in the day, Purohit had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Governor presented a shawl and a memento to Modi.

"The meeting was a courtesy call," another release from the Raj Bhavan said. PTI VIJ DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.