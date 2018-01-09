TN governor calls on prez, PM
Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit who is on a short visit to the national capital today called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A Raj Bhavan press release here, said, the meeting between them was a "courtesy call".
Earlier in the day, Purohit had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Governor presented a shawl and a memento to Modi.
"The meeting was a courtesy call," another release from the Raj Bhavan said. PTI VIJ DIP .
