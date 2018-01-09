Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) Movement of trains was stopped for about two hours after a crack was spotted in a track near the Mangliya railway station in Indore district today.

Railway public relations officer Jitendra Kumar Jayant said the movement of some 20 trains was affected.

The traffic was restored after the track was repaired, he said.

Cold weather was the likely reason for the crack, he said. PTI HWP ADU MAS KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.