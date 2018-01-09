New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury today claimed that Tripura assembly elections will be the BJP's Waterloo, though it is pumping a "huge amount of money and resources".

Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M), accused the BJP of trying to create a divide between tribals and non-tribal in Tripura and said it will not succeed in its designs.

"Tripura will be the BJP's Waterloo. It is pumping in an unprecedented amount of money in the state of Tripura. Huge amount of money, huge amount of resources, huge amount of material resources are coming in from Assam where it has a government," the Left leader alleged.

The hill state is scheduled to go to polls in February.

Yechury claimed that there is no anti-incumbency in the state against the Left Front government.

"I don't think there is anti-incumbency. On the contrary there is pro-incumbency. But this is sought to be undone by making fantastic promises.

"The BJP, which has not implemented the pay commission in states won by it, now says that they will implement it in Tripura," the CPI(M) leader told reporters.

"They are promising the moon to the IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) by saying they will allow separation. Things which just cannot happen. These are the false propaganda by which they want to enter. The worst is that they are trying to generate a divide," Yechury said.

He warned that any effort to create a divide in Tripura is going to be dangerous not only for the state but for the whole Northeast and eventually for the country.

On the political scenario in the country, Yechury said that all secular democratic parties should come together based on alternative policies.

Yechury also denied any "tussle" within his party on the issue of whether to have a tactical alliance with the Congress to fight the BJP.

"There is nothing called pro-Congress or pro-BJP. We are pro-people. Anyone who is trying to label us is being deliberately mischievous," Yechury said. PTI CSN RT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.