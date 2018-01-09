Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons in connection with the rape and murder of a teenager in village Chandpur on January 2.

Zulfiqar and Dilshad, both from Sikandrabad town, were arrested while their accomplice, Israel, was absconding, the police said.

The girl was abducted by the accused who raped and strangulated her. They later dumped her body in village Beel Akbarpur of neighbouring GB Nagar district.

According to SSP Muniraj G, the police have seized the Maruti Alto car used by the accused in the case.

Police claimed that the accused told them that they had raped other girls too. They used to visit roadside eateries to target girls who were alone. PTI CORR RT .

