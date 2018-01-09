New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Two men have been apprehended by the CISF for entering the sensitive Delhi airport by allegedly impersonating and using Aadhaar cards of others for travel, officials said today.

The incident took place yesterday after the Central Industrial Security Force officials, who were on a high alert in the wake of the Republic Day security arrangements, found two people inside the terminal building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) behaving in a suspicious manner.

The two were intercepted near an airline desk and it was found that they were "impersonating" and carrying the Aadhaar cards of others, the officials said.

The duo had taken the Aadhaar cards of two people who did not show up at the airport and were supposed to travel in a group of 20 people travelling to Goa.

"The two men, Mohammed Mustaqueem and Adil, have been handed over to Delhi Police which has registered a case against them," a senior official said.

The police was probing if the two men were part of some human trafficking or travel racket, he said. PTI NES KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.