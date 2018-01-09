Two killed in vehicle collision
By PTI | Published: 09th January 2018 10:53 AM |
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 11:01 AM | A+A A- |
Ghazipur (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their bike was hit by a tempo in Nonhara area here, police said today.
The incident took place yesterday, they said.
Om Prakash Singh (41), a cooperative bank employee, and Alok Yadav (22) died on the spot, police said.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.
PTI CORR ABN SRY .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.