Ghazipur (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their bike was hit by a tempo in Nonhara area here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday, they said.

Om Prakash Singh (41), a cooperative bank employee, and Alok Yadav (22) died on the spot, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.

