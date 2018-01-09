Malappuram(Ker), Jan 9 (PTI) Two school students were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding lorry mowed them down at a bus stop at Vazhikkadavu in the district today, police said.

The children, a boy and girl were students of grade three and nine respectively, they said.

The lorry hit two vehicles before the driver lost control and knocked down the students at the bus stop, they added..

Investigation is on, police said. PTI UD ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.