New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) World Corporate Golf Rankings (CGR) today launched a unique web-based ranking system for corporates that takes into account various factors along with their golfing skills.

They website - www.worldcgr.com - will have 11000 members by Invitation only, reaching out to 200 golf clubs and more than 300 corporate houses all over the country. It will be taken across the world in 18 countries such as Japan and Singapore.

The rankings will look at a person's designation, percentage increase in company's net worth, market capitalisation along with their performance in CGR Golf tournaments.

CGR will feature a golf tournament and fourball parties in Delhi, Mumbai and other metros culminating into a grand finale wherein the top 60 golfers from the 30 categories will play over three days in Goa.

Founder of CGR Suneal Mangal said, "CGR has embarked upon the plan to create a worldwide network of corporate golfers to facilitate networking, and recognition of the premium and affluent segment that constitutes the golfing community." "It will lend itself to up-selling opportunities for luxury brands, high end hospitality services and content for media houses through this first of its kind concept in corporate golf globally," he added. PTI APA AH .

