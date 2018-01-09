affidavit Allahabad, Jan 9 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court today asked the CBI and Uttar Pradesh government to file counter affidavit on a petition challenging notification of the Centre directing CBI inquiry with respect to selections made by the UPPSC between 2012 and 2017.

The bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar fixed January 18 for hearing of the case.

The court said that till next date the CBI will not interrogate any member or the chairman of the commission.

The petition has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) through its chairman and members.

In the petition it is alleged that the UPPSC is a constitutional body and therefore notification directing the CBI inquiry was illegal and without jurisdiction.

As per the petition, no inquiry against the commission can be directed under existing laws.

The central government on the recommendation of the state government had passed an order for CBI inquiry for the selections made by the UPPSC between April 2012 and March 2017.

Earlier on January 2, the court has asked counsel for the state government to apprise it on what basis state government has recommended central government for CBI inquiry. PTI CORR RAJ DIP .

