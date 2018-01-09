New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Unheralded West Bengal youngster Utsab Chatterji shocked Russian GM Andrei Devaitkin while top seed GM Arkadij Naiditsch and second seed GM Abhijeet Gupta enjoyed easy wins at the Delhi International Open Chess tournament, here.

In another upset, Karthik Kumar Pradeep rated 2004, managed to beat GM Himanshu Sharma, rated 2470.

Naiditsch, rated 2701, had a very easy outing after his opponent Varshini V, rated 2062, failed to create any chance.

"I am wary of the Indian youngsters as they are known to be dangerous and underrated. Today, it was an easy day," said Naiditsch.

Arjuna awardee GM Abhijeet Gupta rated 2610 also had an easy day in office as he beat Karnataka's Likhit Chilukuri with black pieces.

A total number of 264 players, which include 27 Grandmasters, 24 International Masters are taking part in the premier section. PTI AT AT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.