Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Thirty players from ten countries, including India, are to take part in the inaugural edition of the USD 35,000 Vedanta Indian Squash Open 2018, a Professional Squash Association event to be held here from February 6-11.

The event, to be held at the NSCI courts in Worli, has attracted participants from ten countries. Besides the hosts India, other participating countries include Egypt, France, Switzerland, Australia, the UK, Malaysia and Kuwait, said a media release here today.

The tournament, promoted by 5 Sports, is supported by the PSA, the governing body for professional squash in the world, and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

India no. 1 Sourav Ghosal and other top Indian players including Harinder Pal Sandhu and Mahesh Mangaonkar are set to take part in the PSA event, the release added. PTI SSR RSY BAS .

