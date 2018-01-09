Tirupati, Jan 9 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will offer prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara near here, on Thursday, a temple official said today.

Arriving in the evening on Wednesday, he would pray at the shrine the next morning, temple Public Relations Officer T Ravi told PTI.

This would be Naidu's first visit to the temple after being sworn in on August 11 last year.

An ardent devotee, Naidu had earlier visited the shrine in his capacity as Vice President-elect on August 7 last year, the officer added. PTI COR BN .

