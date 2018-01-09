Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) "Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel is reportedly in talks to play superhero Bloodsht in Sony's movie adaptation of the Valiant comic book series.

Diesel is not new to the world of superheroes. He voiced the character of Groot in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy", reported Entertainment Weekly.

Originally created in 1992 by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton, Bloodshot is a former soldier named Ray Garrison who gains superpowers after he is injected with experimental nanites by the mysterious Project Rising Spirit.

He gains a white skin and red eyes and the nanites allow Bloodshot to regenerate from any wound, making him an ideal assassin.

Bloodshot is planned to be part of a five-film universe from Sony and Valiant.

The film is being directed by Dave Wilson while "Arrival" screenwriter Eric Heisserer is writing the screenplay.

Sony is planning a 2019 release for the film. PTI BK BK .

