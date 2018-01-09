New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Telecom major Vodafone is back with its iconic advertising campaign, featuring the famous pug 'Cheeka', representing strong 4G data network.

The campaign, which has been conceptualised by Ogilvy & Mather India, features a full army of pugs running behind a young boy through different uninhabited locations, showing strong 4G network.

The advertisement says: "Getting strong every hour by adding a tower every hour." Cheeka is a pug who appeared in the 'You & I' advertising campaign of Hutchinson Essar's cellular service in India, along with a child actor with the tagline, "Wherever you go, our network follows." The duo first appeared on TV, billboards, newspapers and bus shelters in 2003 and became popular.

"The latest campaign is for the 4G network. The first advertisement was released in 2003," Ogilvy Mumbai Executive Creative Director Kiran Anthony told PTI.

He further said the challenge was to convey the new network proposition, "we are getting stronger" while retaining the simplicity and charm of our most loved asset.

The pug has been the long standing face of the brand and the film was applauded by many from the industry.

The ad campaign led to rise in the popularity of pugs in India, with the sale of the breed doubling within months along with an increase in the prices.

"Everyone knows that the pug symbolises the Vodafone network. We decided to build on this equity and tell a story that's charming and refreshing," Ogilvy India Group Chief Creative Officer and Vice Chairman Sonal Dabral said. PTI PRJ SBT .

