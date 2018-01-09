Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: The feeble western disturbance as an upper cyclonic circulation at 3.1 kms a. s. l. over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan persists. A fresh western disturbance as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies runs from Long.

65ÂÂ‹ E to the north of Lat. 35ÂÂ‹ N to Long. 54ÂÂ‹ E to the north of Lat. 28ÂÂ‹ N. Above two systems are likely to move east-northeastwards.

The low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lay over southwest Bay of Bengal in the morning hours. It now lies as a trough at mean sea level over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka - Tamil Nadu coasts with an embedded cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 kms a. s. l.

The cyclonic circulation extending between 1.5 & 2.1 kms a. s. l. over east Bangla Desh and adjoining south Assam persists. The cyclonic circulation at 3.1 kms a. s. l.

over northeast Assam and neighbourhood persists. A cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1 kms a. s. l. lies over Maldives & neighbourhood area.

The cyclonic circulation over coastal Karnataka and neighbourhood has become less marked.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Odisha, Bihar, north Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh. Severe cold day conditions prevailed at a few places over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh and cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

Night temperatures were appreciably to markedly below normal in some parts of Telangana; appreciably below normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha and of Chhattisgarh and in remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh and of Telangana and were below normal in some parts of Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, coastal and south interior Karnataka and of Kerala and in remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and of Punjab.

They were above normal in some parts of Gujarat Region and of Tamil Nadu and in remaining parts of Saurashtra & Kutch. They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 0.3ÂÂ‹C at Alwar (east Rajasthan).

Dense to very dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Dhubri (Assam and Meghalaya), Kailashhar (Tripura), Purnea, Chapra, Bhagalpur (Bihar), Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bahraich and Lakhnow(east Uttar Pradesh), Bareilly and Meerut (west Uttar Pradesh).

Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Majbat ( Assam and Meghalaya), Agartala (Tripura) and Patna (Bihar) and Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Malda(Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Shantiniketan(Gangetic West Bengal), Gaya (Bihar), New Delhi (Haryana), Patiala and Ludhiana(Punjab) and Ganganagar(west Rajasthan) in the morning hours. PTI BAS BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.