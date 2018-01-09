Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan today wondered what the purpose of education is when people are fighting over religion and killing each other even in the 21st century.

The world should have been peaceful and harmonious in this century but the situation has become worst with disturbances taking place everywhere, Khan told PTI.

"What is the purpose of education? It seems education could not instill compassion and kindness in human being.

Something must have gone wrong in our education system," he said.

The Padma Vibhushan recipient in 2001 said he was taught by his father and mentor Hafiz Ali Khan that "all of us have a common God." "I hope all the priests of all religions should convey this message," the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship recipient said before a performance at 'Behala Classical Festival' here.

Khan, who received the 'Shyam Sundar Sarvottam Samman' at the festival, said "I live in the world of music which does not belong to any particular religion." Asked if there was an air of intolerance in the country, he said, "You can achieve your goal with patience and tolerance. We must learn to adjust with people at home, at office everywhere. This is my greatest prayer." PTI SUS NN .

