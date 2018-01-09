Satyarthi Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Noting that lakhs of children in the country continue to live in poverty, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi today said young IAS officers can play an effective role in helping such children.

"...inspite of great progress that India has made and is making very fast, so many children are still suffering. In India, 250 million people are suffering poverty and humiliation," he said in an address at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here.

Satyarthi delivered a talk on 'Children's rights and role of district Collectors' as part of the 3rd Management Development Programme on Rural Development Leadership for 45 officers who came from all over the country, a release from the institute said.

Highlighting the expectations from the district Collectors, Satyarthi advised the young officers to work with a sense of urgency so as to help children. PTI SJR KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.