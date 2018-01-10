Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died in a freak accident while playing on a rope swing at his home in Jalgaon district, a police official said.

Pavan Kailas Mali got choked to death when the swing rope got entangled around his neck at his home this morning in Paroda, around 400km from here in the North Maharashtra district, he said.

The boy's parents noticed him lying motionless on the swing with the rope entrapped around his neck. They took him to a hospital where Mali was declared dead, the official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident, he added. PTI DC RSY .

