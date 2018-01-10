Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) A total of 1,749 persons lost their lives in around 10,000 road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir in past two years, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed the state assembly today.

In a written reply to a question by NC MLA Mubarak Gul, she said 958 persons were killed in 5,501 number of accidents in the state in 2016.

As many as 791 persons were killed in 4,659 accidents till October, 2017, the chief minister added. PTI AB SRY .

