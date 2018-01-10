Karachi, Jan 10 (PTI) Two Chinese nationals were arrested today for allegedly involving in ATM skimming fraud in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, officials said.

The arrested foreigners were seen suspiciously doing rounds of ATM booths on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road.

Local shop-keepers stopped the duo and handed them over to police, Geo TV reported.

Officials also confirmed that the two foreigners have been involved in ATM skimming, it said.

"We have recovered ATM skimming devices from both the suspects," Superintendent of Police Saddar Tauqeer Naeem said.

"They had come to detach skimming devices from the ATM machines," Naeem added.

ATM skimming is identity theft for debit cards.

Fraudsters use different techniques to steal a person's PIN code for accessing the money in an account. PTI AKJ AKJ .

