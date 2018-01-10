Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed in a panther attack in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan today, police said.

The victim Shayri Bai along with two others had gone to collect firewood from the forest area near Jhadpa village under Kelwara police station area when she was attacked by a panther, they said.

Those accompanying her warned her to not go deep inside the forest area and were at a distance from her, the police officials said.

The body was handed over to family members after post- mortem, they added. PTI SDA ADS .

