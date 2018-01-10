Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Customs officials at the airport here have arrested two passengers after discovering from their shoes 2.28 lakh Euro which is Rs 1.72 crore in Indian currency.

Customs department officials said the two passengers, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the NSCBI Airport to catch a Bangkok bound flight yesterday night.

Their movements raised the suspicion of the officials who questioned and searched them during which the foreign currency was found.

The two were then arrested, the officials said. PTI COR NN .

