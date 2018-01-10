Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman, were killed and 11 others injured today in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Barmer and Hanumangarh districts.

In the first incident, a private bus hit the rear of a truck in Dhorimanna area, killing Prakash Rawal (45) and Alka Ben (35), who were going on a vacation, with other passengers in the bus, to Jaisalmer, investigating officer Rupa Ram said.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post mortem.

"A case has been lodged against the bus driver," Ram said.

The other accident occurred in Goluwala police station area when a state transport bus collided head-on with a trailer, killing bus conductor Raj Kumar (28) and the trailer's cleaner Gulab Singh (35).

Eight passengers in the bus were injured, police said.

"Those injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Sriganganagar and the bodies are at a mortuary of a local hospital," a police official said.

No case has been registered yet, he said. PTI AG CHT .

