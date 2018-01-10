Kurukshetra (Hr), Jan 10 (PTI) Four car-borne unidentified men snatched a bag containing Rs 2 lakh from a 50-year-old man in Pehowa, 25 km from here, police said today.

The incident took place when Jogi Ram, an employee of a gas agency, was going to deposit the money in the bank, they said.

Three assailants came out of a car and snatched the bag from the man after pushing him on the road, the police said.

Station house officer (SHO) Jai Narain Sharma said efforts are being made to trace the car through the CCTV footage collected from nearby areas. PTI COR CHS KJ .

