547 people committed suicide in J&K in 2016, 2017: Mehbooba
Published: 10th January 2018

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) As many as 547 people committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir during the past two years, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said today.
In a written reply to a question by NC MLA Mubarak Gul in the state assembly, she said 275 cases of suicide were registered in 2017, as compared to 272 cases in 2016. PTI AB SRY .
