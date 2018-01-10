Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) As many as 547 people committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir during the past two years, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said today.

In a written reply to a question by NC MLA Mubarak Gul in the state assembly, she said 275 cases of suicide were registered in 2017, as compared to 272 cases in 2016. PTI AB SRY .

