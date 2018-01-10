New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Over 600 post graduate teachers (PGTs) have been promoted to the post of vice-principal, a move that will meet the shortage of heads of schools run by the Delhi government, a source said.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved ad-hoc promotions to 628 PGTs to the post of vice-principal in the Delhi government's Education Directorate, the source said.

"The promotions have been made as per services department's office memo dated November 30, 2017," he said.

The move will not only end shortage of heads of schools, it will also pave way for effective leadership and all round development of children in Delhi government schools, the source added. PTI VIT DIP .

