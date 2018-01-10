New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Radio network 93.5 Red FM today said it has launched its application from which users can listen or watch their favourite content anytime by selecting the city of choice.

Through the app, the users can catch live broadcast if they have missed it.

"Itemisation of on-air content creates flexibility and allows the listeners to exercise control over the audio content of their choice," Red FM said in a statement.

The mobile application gives the option to handpick curated content from localised Red FM station.

"The Red FM app cuts away from the usual practice of radio content which has a low shelf life and when broadcasted once disappears," 93.5 Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan said.

She further said the app works as a great retention strategy where it can be reused on other platforms like mobile and social media.

The application is available on iOS App Store and Google Playstore. PTI PRJ SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.