Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government today issued a notification announcing proposed amendments to the Development Control Rule 32 for Greater Mumbai.

The amendments seek to grant additional, optional 0.50 Floor Space Index (FSI) over the basic 1.33 FSI for buildings fronting on roads with a width of minimum nine meters and above in the Island City area of the megapolis.

The intention of the proposed amendments is to raise revenue through a premium. 25 per cent each of this additional revenue shall be used in Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DPR) and Bandra-Versova sealink project.

Besides this, 25 per cent of the premium shall be shared by state government and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the government said.

The government in December 2015 approved modification in existing clause of regulation 32 by allowing additional 0.5 FSI by recovering premium at the rate of 60 percent of the land rates.

The government now has decided to allow an additional 0.5 FSI in the Island City of Mumbai by recovering premium as allowed in suburbs and extended suburbs.

The additional 0.50 FSI shall not be applicable for industrial users. It will be subject to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and other restrictions in the DCR.

The additional 0.50 FSI is optional and non-transferable.

Opposing the decision, Congress MLC Anant Gadgil said allowing additional FSI will put further stress on basic amenities in the city while benefiting the builders.

"Being an architect, I have been opposing the proposal for a long time. They should instead build sub-growth centres between Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Nashik and Mumbai-Nashik," Gadgil said. PTI MM KRK .

