Coimbatore, Jan 10 (PTI) The All India Democratic Women's Association today said it will take up the cause of women, who were "under attack", under BJP rule.

It would also fight against the proposed amendment to the Anti-Dowry Harassment Law, Triple Talaq bill and also seek equal work, equal pay, AIDWA general secretary Mariam Diallo said.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations of the three-day meeting of the AIDWA's Central Committee which concluded here today, she alleged that attacks on women were increasing in the country, particularly in BJP ruled states in an organised manner.

There was disparity in the wages between men and women, as women were given lesser pay for the same work, she said.

AIDWA will organise a nationwide campaign seeking equal pay for equal work, Mariam said.

It will strongly oppose the proposal to amend the Anti-Dowry Harassment Act 498A, since it was totally against women, as it deprived protection and compensation, she said.

AIDWA planned to organise a signature campaign in this regard and crores of signatures thus collected will be submitted to the Supreme Court, she said.

It was also decided to organise a campaign against "increasing communalism", by bringing the people together and take a pledge against it on January 30.

Mariam said that AIDWA was totally opposed to the Triple Talaq bill, since it provided no compensation to the affected women and their children and wanted the government to ensure its passage after proper debate and consensus.PTI NVM BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.