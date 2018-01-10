Wahlberg? Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Michelle Williams, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in "All the Money in the World", reportedly earned 1500 times less than her co-star Mark Wahlberg for the film's reshoots.

The story about the massive pay disparity has gone viral on the social media with many celebrities criticising director Ridley Scott and others.

The movie was in the headlines last year when Scott decided to reshoot Kevin Spacey's scenes following allegations of sexual harassment against the actor.

Scott found a replacement in Christopher Plummer and reshot the scenes just six weeks before the film's scheduled release.

A new report, orginally published by The Washington Post, and later by the USA today, claims Wahlberg earned USD 1.5 million, while Williams made less than USD 1,000.

Celebrities such as Jessica Chastain, Mia Farrow and Judd Apatow have slammed the "unacceptable" pay gap.

"Please go see Michelle's performance in All the Money in the World," tweeted Chastain, who was nominated along with Williams at the Globes.

"She's a brilliant Oscar nominated, Golden Globe winning actress. She's been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar's salary," Chastain added.

"Outrageously unfair- but it's always been like this. I was never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received," Farrow tweeted with a link of the story.

Apatow hoped Wahlberg and the studio do something to rectify the situation.

"This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe.

Almost. This is how this business works. I wonder if the studio or Wahlberg will do something to make the situation less insane," he said.

"All the Money in the World" is based on the real-life kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and his mother Gail (Williams) attempt to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.

Getty Sr famously negotiated the ransom money. PTI BK BK .

